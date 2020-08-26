Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 26, 2020:

There have been 41,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 100 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 37,748 people recovered from the virus while 2,800 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,801,761 of which 17,259 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 125,969. The country has 9,090 deaths from the virus – 203 in British Columbia, 235 in Alberta, 23 in Saskatchewan, 13 in Manitoba, 2,800 in Ontario, 5,746 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 361 confirmed cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths and recoveries remained the same at 52 and 304.

Two new cases in Prescott-Russell were added Tuesday to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region statistics to bring the total confirmed cases to 189. The number of resolved cases remains at 168. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 499 to 37,707.

Misinformation spreading online about vaccines has Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam concerned. A Statistics Canada survey suggests more than one in 10 Canadians don’t plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available. Tam says the government will not take shortcuts in approving a vaccine.

The federal government is working to fix a disruption to mental health services for Indigenous communities. Ottawa has pledged $82 million to improve access and address the growing demand.

The federal government is giving $2 billion more to provinces and territories to help safely reopen schools. The formal announcement is expected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

Unlike Ontario, Quebecers aren’t being urged by their government to download the COVID Alert app. Premier Francois Legault says many people in his province have concerns about the app and protection of personal data. During his media briefing Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would be speaking with Legault to find out why there’s a lack to push the phone application.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Fried Chicken is temporarily dropping its slogan “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good.”

