Driver busted for drugs on Highway 416

NORTH GRENVILLE – It seems speeding was a Brockville man’s undoing.

Grenville County O.P.P. stopped a vehicle Wednesday night on Highway 416 when an officer caught the vehicle on radar at 145 kilometers an hour in a 100 zone.

After pulling the car over, police found a sealed bag and a jar with marijuana, which was shared in a picture on social media.

The picture shows the amount is clearly above the personal allotment of 30 grams (1 ounce) and it also shows what appears to be bear spray and a wrench among the seized items.

A 21-year-old Brockville man is charged under the Cannabis Act with distributing and possession over 30 grams of marijuana.