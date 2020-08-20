Coroner’s jury makes five recommendations in Augusta Township quarry death

BROCKVILLE/DOMVILLE – An inquest into the 2017 death of a worker at an Augusta Township quarry made five recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

Clifford “Raymond” Lloyd, 77, drowned in July 2017 when a dragline excavator he was operating, tipped over into a pond at a gravel pit near McCully Road and County Road 18.

In the coroner’s jury verdict obtained by Brockville Newswatch, it made recommendations to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Labour and Training, and to owners of pits and quarries.

Among those was having the labour and training ministry provide information, safety and regulation training to small business owners at no cost. There was also a recommendation to consider reissuing a safety notice related the dragline excavators – a crane with a bucket attached to a pulley assembly that’s used for surface mining – operated in gravel pits.

The labour ministry was also asked to change a regulation to trigger a risk assessment before earth, clay, sand and gravel are dug up with an excavator.

The jury also recommended pit and quarry owners belong to a professional association “relevant to the business which you are engaged.”

The coroner’s inquest doesn’t assign blame but looks for ways to avoid similar accidents in the future.

The Office of the Chief Coroner received the jury’s verdict on Nov. 5, 2019.