Fire destroys Gananoque home, commercial property

GANANOQUE – Three people were able to escape a house fire that destroyed the Gananoque home Tuesday night.

The Gananoque Police Service says the “large structure fire” started around 8 p.m. with Gananoque firefighters and their officers at the King Street West property shortly after.

The fire in the town’s west end also destroyed a commercial property that was vacant at the time.

A portion of King Street West was closed Tuesday night but reopened around 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.