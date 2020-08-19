Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 19, 2020:

There have been 40,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 99 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 37,036 people recovered from the virus while 2,789 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,608,219 of which 15,076 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 123,154. The country has 9,045 deaths from the virus – 198 in British Columbia, 225 in Alberta, 22 in Saskatchewan, 11 in Manitoba, 2,793 in Ontario, 5,727 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

A new institutional outbreak was reported by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit on Wednesday afternoon even though there were no change in cases. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says the infected person is a Quebec resident who works in a facility in the five eastern counties covered by EOHU. The facility was not named. The rest of the COVID-19 statistics stayed the same – 180 confirmed positive cases with 165 resolved. One person remains in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. Testing increased by 666 to 35,283. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (105 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 37 cases (35 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (25 resolved).

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remains unchanged at 356 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries.

Brockville’s COVID-19 assessment center at the Memorial Center will be closed next Tuesday (Aug. 25) to allow city staff to complete work in the building. Testing will be available the following day – Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shut down Parliament until late next month, saying a long-term plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is needed. The prorogation came less than a day after Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation.

Trudeau is on the fence about sending his children back to school and he’s in good company. A Leger and Association of Canadian Studies survey shows most parents will send their kids back to school but would want classes cancelled if there’s an local outbreak.

British Columbia has extended its provincial state of emergency until Sept. 1. Premier John Horgan says new enforcement measures are coming.

An Angus Reid survey shows nearly half of the 1,500 Canadians polled say they are following public health guidelines. People in the Prairies were least likely to follow the rules.

