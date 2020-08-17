Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 17, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 17, 2020:

There have been 40,646 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 81 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,953 people recovered from the virus while 2,789 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,582,652 of which 25,847 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 122,087. The country has 9,026 deaths from the virus – 196 in British Columbia, 221 in Alberta, 22 in Saskatchewan, nine in Manitoba, 2,789 in Ontario, 5,720 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 356 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 180 confirmed positive cases with 165 resolved. One person remains in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. Testing is at 34,155. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

Teachers are frustrated with the Ford government’s back-to-school plans. Some teachers don’t know how they’ll juggle in-class and online learning, given parents will be able to keep their kids at home.

Drones are delivering personal protective equipment to a couple of Ontario aboriginal communities on Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay, which normally would get supplies but ferry that can take days and is subject to the weather.

Italy has closed down all dance clubs and people are required to wear masks outdoors at night as COVID-19 cases has risen to their highest levels since May. Daily infections topped 600 this past week.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.