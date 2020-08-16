Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 16, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 16, 2020:

There have been 40,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 106 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,873 people recovered from the virus while 2,789 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,558,839 of which 33,852 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 121,889. The country has 9,024 deaths from the virus – 196 in British Columbia, 221 in Alberta, 21 in Saskatchewan, nine in Manitoba, 2,789 in Ontario, 5,719 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 356 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 180 confirmed positive cases with 165 resolved. One person remains in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. Testing is at 34,155.

Expecting a fall surge in COVID-19 cases, Canada’s chief public health officer says more ventilators will be on the way. Dr. Theresa Tam says they have learned from other countries like Italy what can happen when coronavirus cases overwhelm the supply of critical care beds and ventilators.

A street party in Vancouver was shut down by city police Friday night which was in violation of public health measures. Video of the party shared on social media appeared to show people dancing in close quarters.

Fresh figures from the United States show 5.3 million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Bummer. The Philly Naked Bike Ride that usually brings in thousands of cyclists – and onlookers – to Philadelphia in late August has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the city. The event it meant to protest fossil fuel use and promote bike safety.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.