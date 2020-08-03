Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 3, 2020:

There have been 39,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 116 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 35,359 people recovered from the virus while 2,778 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,235,697 of which 17,839 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 116,884. The country has 8,945 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 196 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,778 in Ontario, 5,681 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends and stat holidays)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 179 confirmed cases with 157 cases resolved. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 29,285. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (101 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 36 cases (32 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (24 resolved). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends and stat holidays)

Infections in rural and urban America are a new phase of the pandemic, according to the head of the White House coronavirus task force. Dr. Deborah Birx is repeating advice to wear masks as confirmed cases reach 4.6 million in the United States.

