Federal agencies mum on how murder suspect surfaced in Brockville

BROCKVILLE – Two Canadian federal agencies are not disclosing where and how an accused murderer from Texas got into Canada and ended up in Brockville.

Fifty-five-year-old Alberto Ayala Guerrero jumped to his death off the North Augusta Road Highway 401 overpass Saturday after being approached by officers with the Brockville Police Service.

He was wanted by the Houston Police Department in connection to the shooting death of his sister-in-law in a domestic dispute two weeks prior.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the police officers’ interaction with Guerrero before this death.

But many are questioning how the American ended up in Canada when the border is closed to non-essential traffic.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) declined Brockville Newswatch’s request for an interview on the Guerrero case.

But in a statement, Canada Border Services Agency spokesman Rebecca Purdy says the CBSA “does not comment or speculate on specific cases or persons.”

Purdy explained that the CBSA is responsible for the ports of entry, such as Lansdowne and Johnstown, but the “RCMP is responsible for points between the designated ports of entry.”

“The final decision to permit entry into Canada at a port of entry is made by a Canada Border Services Agency officer, based on the information available to them at time of processing,” she wrote.

The RCMP’s media relations department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Later, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP Sgt. Penny Hermann said the RCMP was “not involved in this matter.”