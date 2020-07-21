Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 21, 2020:

There have been 37,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 135 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 33,513 people recovered from the virus while 2,752 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,887,135 of which 11,351 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 111,124. The country has 8,858 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 170 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,752 in Ontario, 5,657 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

There was no change Monday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region with 355 cases and 52 deaths. The number of recovered is 302.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added another case in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) over the weekend for a total of 171 confirmed cases with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 577 to 23,636.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says the latest SD&G case was “is a contact” of the two previous positive SD&G cases. As well, “this individual likely had some contact with people from Montreal or Quebec so we’re still tracing that and following the contacts there.”

Seven more Ontario health unit regions will move to Stage 3 on Friday, July 24, joining the 24 regions that went to Stage 3 last Friday. Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will still stay at Stage 2.

Quebec is reporting outbreaks at four bars and a health care facility. Despite the uptick in cases, the deputy premier says the province’s situation is stable and under control.

Scientists at Oxford University say early trials of their experimental coronavirus vaccine are showing some success. The vaccine produced a protective immune response in people who received the shot.

The White House will start up its coronavirus task force briefings again and they will be led by President Donald Trump. They were shelved since April 27 after ratings started to slide. The first briefing is today (Tuesday).

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.