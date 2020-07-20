Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 20, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 20, 2020:

There have been 37,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 164 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 33,407 people recovered from the virus while 2,751 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,866,222 of which 18,081 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 110,338. The country has 8,852 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 167 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,751 in Ontario, 5,655 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 355 cases and 52 deaths. The number of recovered is 302. (The health unit doesn’t update data on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 170 confirmed cases with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is 23,059.

Canadian health experts believe lockdown fatigue or the feeling of being invincible are partly to blame for why they’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections among young people. During the second week of July, the largest proportion of new cases was among those aged 20-29.

Quebec – the first province in Canada to make masking mandatory – is feeling pushback from some of the public. There was an anti-mask protest Sunday outside the premier’s office in Montreal as well as in other locations in the province.

Colorado and Arkansas are the latest states to make mandatory masking orders in the United States as hospitals are overrun with patients and cases in some states hit record highs.

The Russian ambassador to Britain dismissed accusations Kremlin intelligence has tried to steal information about a COVID-19 vaccine.

