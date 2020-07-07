Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 7, 2020:

There have been 35,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 154 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 31,426 people recovered from the virus while 2,689 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,544,417 of which 8,931 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 105,935. The country has 8,693 deaths from the virus – 183 in British Columbia, 155 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,689 in Ontario, 5,577 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another positive case Monday to bring the regional total to 354 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. There are 300 cases resolved. There have been 54 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with one active case in western Leeds-Grenville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added one new positive case in Prescott-Russell on Monday, bringing the regional total to 165 positive cases. Of those, 147 are resolved. Two people are in hospital, while the one person in ICU has been moved to the regular floor of the hospital (0 ICU cases). There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing was at 18,230 – 1,008 more than Friday.

Mandatory masking for enclosed, public spaces starts today (Tuesday) in Eastern Ontario. Read that story here.

The City of Montreal intends to make mask wearing in indoor public places mandatory by the end of the month. The Province of Quebec also hasn’t ruled out a similar rule.

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township opened its Lansdowne municipal office Monday to limited hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are a number of coronavirus restrictions in place, such as mandatory use of hand sanitizer before entering the building.

The southwestern Ontario communities of Leamington and Kingsville have moved into stage two as of midnight this morning (Tuesday). The communities had been held back as the areas dealt with outbreaks among migrant farm workers. With the final two communities moved to stage two, Ford says he will go to get a hair cut there – something he’s held off from doing until every Ontario economy had moved to stage two.

For a sixth straight day, Manitoba had no new COVID-19 cases. Ontario had no new deaths for the first time in months.

American hospitals in Florida and Texas are reaching capacity. In Miami, the city rolled back restrictions on restaurants, ordering them closed again.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have reached an agreement that will see training camps start July 13 with teams going to hub cities on July 26. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1. In addition to the return-to-play plan, the collective agreement is being extended four years. The agreement still needs to be ratified by both sides.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.