Brockville downtown crackdown nets 18 charges in two days

BROCKVILLE – Hearing the call from Brockville city council, city police charged a number of drivers for excessive noise and loud mufflers over the weekend.

Officers, who are part of a “dedicated team,” issued 11 Highway Traffic Act fines on Friday and Saturday night, which also included moving violations, equipment related charges and driving with a child not properly secured in the vehicle.

There were also a half dozen charges for drivers having open liquor and one charge – plus a few warnings – for smoking in a city park.

Last week, Brockville council asked for a report from the police board on how the city could help it address noisy mufflers and traffic in the core and on Blockhouse Island.

Police say the patrols will continue this week.