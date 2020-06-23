Arrest after overnight standoff in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – A man has been arrested after an overnight standoff with provincial police in Iroquois.

SD&G O.P.P. say they were called about a disturbance at a Dundas Street home around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police had to call in the canine unit and crisis negotiators before they were able to get into the home “early this morning” and arrest a 35-year-old man without incident.

There was no risk to the public during the standoff, police added.