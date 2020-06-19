Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday June 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 19, 2020:

There have been 32,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 173 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 28,004 people recovered from the virus while 2,553 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,096,707 of which 24,887 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 100,220. The country has 8,300 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 152 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,553 in Ontario, 5,340 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stayed at 352 confirmed cases on Thursday. The number of deaths also remain at 52. There are 296 cases (99 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (0 active), 13 in the west (1 active) and 17 in the east (1 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added another positive case Thursday to bring the regional total to 162. Of all the cases, 132 are resolved. There were 12,463 tests performed – 192 more than the previous day. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

The province has halted commercial evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, passed Wednesday night, prevents tenants from being locked out or having assets seized. It’s retroactive to May 1 and will be in place until Aug. 31.

Ontario driver testing will resume with limited services starting Monday. The DriveTest centers will work in a gradual, phased in approach with an aim to have service fully restored by September. People with birthdays from January to June will be able to visit the first week, followed by July to December birthdays on the second week. The first phase will be G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver’s licence exchanges and commercial driver’s licence applications and upgrades. Appointments will be taken for commercial road tests.

A contact tracing mobile phone app has been introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The app, called COVID Alert, will be tested in Ontario to start. The app will be voluntary to use, though Trudeau says the more people who use it, the better it will work.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.