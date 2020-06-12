Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday June 12, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 12, 2020:

There have been 31,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 203 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 25,885 people recovered from the virus while 2,487 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 924,680 of which 16,359 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 97,530. The country has 7,994 deaths from the virus – 167 in British Columbia, 149 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,487 in Ontario, 5,105 in Quebec, one in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 351 confirmed cases and 50 deaths on Thursday. There are 295 cases (98 per cent) resolved. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 23 in the central region (22 resolved), 13 in the west (11 resolved) and 17 in the east (14 resolved).

A second coronavirus case in as many days has been declared in Prescott-Russell, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area to 153. Of those, 124 are resolved. There are two people in hospital, one in ICU. Eleven people have died.

The province is moving ahead with a phased visitation plan at nursing homes and retirement homes – not in outbreak – starting next week (Thursday, June 18). Nursing homes will allow one visitor for one outdoor visit with a loved one, once per week at a minimum. Retirement homes will allow indoor and outdoor visits in designated area. The home will determine how many visits are allowed. Other residential care will allow outdoor visits of two people at a time. Visitation has been restricted at nursing homes and retirement homes since mid-March.

The federal and provincial governments and economic development stakeholders have announced a $57 million program to help main street businesses go digital to create new revenue streams. In Brockville, The Noshery co-owner Karen Boucher, says they had to quickly change up their restaurant to a grocery store but had limited online presence so this program will help.

Statistics Canada is gathering data online on mothers and fathers in Canada with children younger than 15. As part of the study, StatsCan wants to know about balancing work and child care during the pandemic.

Some communities in British Columbia, close to the Alberta border, are urging people to be kind to their Wild Rose Country neighbours. There have been reported of confrontations and people being rude to those with out-of-province licence plates.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.