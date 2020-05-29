Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday May 29, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, May 29, 2020:

There have been 26,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 383 cases (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 20,673 people recovered from the virus while 2,189 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 662,162 of which 11,868 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 88,512. The country has 6,877 deaths from the virus – 164 in British Columbia, 143 in Alberta, 10 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,189 in Ontario, 4,302 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 59 in Nova Scotia.

Statistics for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stayed steady Thursday at 341 confirmed cases and 49 deaths. Ninety per cent of COVID-19 cases (264) have recovered.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added one newly confirmed positive case bringing the regional total to 147. The number of people recovered also increased by one to 92. There have been 11 deaths to date.

Limited visitor access at Thousand Islands National Park near Mallorytown will start Monday (June 1). Most mainland day-use trails, the boat launch at Mallorytown Landing and some docks, trails and overnight mooring at select locations will be allowed.

New Brunswick is dealing with a new outbreak of COVID-19. A health care worker travelled outside the province and returned – didn’t self-quarantine – and ended up infecting at least two other people.

While the military will still help out in long term care homes in Ontario and Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s not a long term solution to issues at the facilities. Quebec asked for the military to stay on until September – the feds and the military are looking at an exit strategy.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.