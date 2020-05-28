Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday May 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, May 28, 2020:

There have been 26,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 287 cases (or 1.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 19,958 people recovered from the virus while 2,123 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 629,414 of which 6,961 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 87,519. The country has 6,765 deaths from the virus – 162 in British Columbia, 141 in Alberta, 10 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,155 in Ontario, 4,228 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 59 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added another case on Wednesday to bring the number of confirmed cases to 341. The number of deaths remain at 49. Ninety per cent of COVID-19 cases (264) have recovered. For community cases in Leeds-Grenville, there are 21 in the central region (20 recovered), 13 in the west (10 recovered) and 12 in the east (nine recovered).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added two newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Prescott-Russell, bringing the regional total to 146. The number of people recovered also increased by five to 91. There have been 11 deaths.

The Ontario government has extended all emergency orders until June 9. They include the emergency orders closing outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment, public swimming pools and outdoor water facilities, bars and restaurants (with the exception of takeout and delivery). The orders also include restrictions on public gatherings of more than five people.

The provincial government will take over management of five GTA nursing homes, four of which were highlighted a “disturbing” report from the Canadian Armed Forces. The military is still at the homes until June 12.

The United States has become the first country in the world to lose 100,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic. There are also more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in all 50 states.

The NHL will have 24 teams go into a new playoff format whenever health authorities give the all-clear for play to resume. A location for the two hub cities for the playoffs hasn’t been decided.

