Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 18, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, May 18, 2020:

There have been 22,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 340 cases (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 17,360 people recovered from the virus while 1,881 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 544,826 of which 4,414 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 77,002. The country has 5,782 deaths from the virus – 141 in British Columbia, 127 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,881 in Ontario, 3,562 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 55 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 327 cases and 48 deaths. Sixty-four per cent of COVID-19 cases have recovered. The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend.

Another five coronavirus cases were added Sunday – all in Prescott-Russell – bringing the total number of cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region to 140. Of those, 71 are resolved. The number of deaths remains the same at 10.

Tragedy during Operation Inspiration. A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds team died Sunday and another is badly hurt after their jet crashed into a home in Kamloops, B.C. The tour was meant to help boost morale for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

