Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday May 19, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

There have been 22,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 304 cases (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 17,638 people recovered from the virus while 1,904 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 553,981 of which 2,189 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 78,072. The country has 5,842 deaths from the virus – 143 in British Columbia, 128 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,904 in Ontario, 3,596 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 55 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 327 cases and 48 deaths. Sixty-four per cent of COVID-19 cases have recovered. The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend (including the holiday Monday).

Two more people have recovered in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, bringing the number of resolved cases to 73. The total number of cases remains at 140. The number of deaths remains the same at 10.

Captain Jenn Casey was killed in the Snowbirds jet crash on Sunday. She was a passenger in the jet when it crashed in a Kamloops, B.C. neighbourhood. The public affairs officer for the Snowbirds is a former radio news broadcaster and described as a proud native of Halifax. A memorial flyover by the B.C. General Aviation Association is planned for today.

All-you-can-eat buffets may be history. The director of the Canadian Research Institute for Food Safety says they pose a risk to spreading the virus given how often surfaces are touched. An industry spokesman says it’s not the end but it’s going to be challenging for businesses to adapt.

