Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday May 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, May 13, 2020:

There have been 20,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 361 cases (or 1.8 per cent) from the previous day. There are 15,391 people recovered from the virus while 1,725 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 459,921 of which 10,811 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 71,157. The country has 5,169 deaths from the virus – 131 in British Columbia, 118 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 1,725 in Ontario, 3,131 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 48 in Nova Scotia.

The number of coronavirus cases didn’t change Tuesday in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. It’s still 319 cases and 46 deaths in the region. An outbreak was declared at Maple View Lodge in Athens. Read that story here.

For the second time in as many days, the number of deaths in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit rose by one, bringing the total number of victims from the virus to nine. The overall count of positive cases remained the same at 132 though there were two more people recovered, bringing that total to 73 resolved.

The Ontario Legislature has agreed to extend the emergency declaration until June 2. During his media briefing Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said there will be “more good news” on Thursday about opening up Ontario businesses.

The country’s seniors will be getting some additional money to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government is doing a one-time tax-free payment of $300 for those on Old Age Security and an additional $200 for Guaranteed Income Supplement recipients.

Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is cancelled this summer due to the pandemic. It’s only the second time in the 142 year history of the event that it’s been cancelled entirely. It usually runs from late August through early September.

