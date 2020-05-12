COVID-19 outbreak at Athens long term care home

ATHENS – A novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Maple View Lodge in Athens.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says one employee and one resident have tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak is declared as soon as there’s a single case of the virus, whether it’s staff or a resident.

Infection control measures have been put in place and the resident has been isolated in their room. The staff member is isolating at home.

The two cases were uncovered during widespread testing last weekend at the home as part of the province’s testing plan.

“We are working in close partnership with our local public health unit and medical director to ensure every possible step is taken to protect our residents and staff,“ Maple View Lodge Administrator Tracy Jordan said in a prepared statement. “We have been, and continue to, follow all public health and provincial directives to protect our residents and staff. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority.”

The latest statistics for the region still show 319 confirmed positive cases and 46 deaths.