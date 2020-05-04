Missing Rideau Lakes fisherman identified; river search continues

Update 12:11 p.m. Monday: Body of Rideau Lakes fisherman found. Click here for the update.

RIDEAU LAKES TOWNSHIP – Provincial police have identified a fisherman, still missing somewhere along a section of the Rideau River, after a canoe capsized on the weekend.

Timothy Edwards, 38, of Rideau Lakes Township (South Elmsley) has been missing since Saturday night after the canoe he was in with a fishing buddy capsized near McCaw Road, about five kilometers south of Smiths Falls.

The other person managed to swim to shore and call 911 from a nearby home.

Search crews were out Saturday night and again on Sunday but were not able to find Edwards.

The O.P.P. Emergency Response Team, airplane, marine unit and divers are out at the section of river today (Monday).