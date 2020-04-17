Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 17, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, April 17, 2020:

There have been 8,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 514 cases (or 6.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 4,194 people recovered from the virus while 423 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 128,093 of which 4,323 have pending results.

Canada’s COVID-19 case total is 30,092. The country has 1,193 COVID-19 related deaths – 75 in British Columbia, 50 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, five in Manitoba, 423 in Ontario, 630 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and three in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported another nine cases of coronavirus Thursday and another death. The total confirmed cases is 244 and there have been 28 deaths – 25 have been at long term care homes. There are currently five outbreaks at homes in the region and 60 per cent of all lab confirmed COVID-19 cases are within long term care and retirement homes.

Starting today (Friday), the COVID-19 assessment center at the Brockville Memorial Center is accepting walk-ins. That means you don’t need an appointment or referral to be assessed for testing. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

A grim survey of businesses in the region. A county survey shows, of the 470 businesses asked, 63 per cent are struggling and 12 per cent don’t think they will survive through the pandemic. Nearly half didn’t know what government programs were available to keep them afloat.

It wasn’t COVID-19 and now the outbreak of the flu at Maple View Lodge is Athens is over as of Tuesday (April 14). Four residents fell ill in what turned out to be influenza. The county-run home is still meeting and exceeding provincial COVID-19 directive for long term care homes, the county said.

Despite the insistence from U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will be “many weeks” before Canada and the U.S. can loosen restrictions. In other words, the border won’t be opening to non-essential traffic any time soon. The agreement to keep the border closed is due to expire in a few days. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said unequivocally that the border should not open.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the number of deaths is higher than they expected because of the number of outbreaks in long term care homes. Nearly 1,200 people have died across the country and models who that will be 1,620 by next Tuesday.

The details are still being finalized but a federal program to help small and medium sized businesses and commercial landlords cover rent for at least three months is coming.

The Ontario government is expanding COVID-19 testing to cover staff and residents of homeless shelters and group homes, as well as people living with health care workers and cancer patients.

South Dundas has maxed out it matching funds campaign with the local food bank. The municipality is matching the full $7,000 it promised after Community Food Share had $13,307 donated to its campaign.

The Canadian Open – the third oldest golfing event on the PGA Tour – has been cancelled. It was originally scheduled for the second week of June in Toronto.

