Man arrested for waving knife outside Brockville business

BROCKVILLE – A man in his 30s is facing a number of charges after a Brockville store employee complained about a person waving around a knife outside their business.

It happened in the area of King Street West and Buell Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday (April 14) outside an unnamed store.

The man was “causing the complainant to fear that it (the business) was going to be robbed,” police said.

They don’t know why the suspect was waving the weapon around but he “appeared to be under the influence of some substances.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested nearby a charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (in relation to an earlier case), possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with probation.

He was kept in lockup for a bail hearing.