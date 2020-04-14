Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 14, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

There have been 7,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 421 cases (or 6.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 3,357 people recovered from the virus while 291 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 108,230 of which 1,154 have pending results.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 25,680. The country has 780 COVID-19 related deaths – 69 in British Columbia, 46 in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan, four in Manitoba, 291 in Ontario, 360 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and three in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit corrected an error with its numbers over the weekend. It revised the total number of COVID-19 cases to 176 from 191 and the number of deaths to 14 from 15. Read more here.

The Brockville General Hospital recorded its first COVID-19 related death. That’s according to the CEO of the hospital in an interview with radio station CFJR. There are two people in the hospital, Nick Vlacholias added.

A Brockville company is making hand sanitizer for essential service workers. Trillium Health Care Products is producing the gel in one gallon jugs (3.7 liters) and giving them to local organizations like the hospital and city police.

The Ontario government received a shipment of 200,000 N95 respirator masks, 38 ventilators and 13 million surgical and procedural masks over the last five days. Premier Doug Ford also thanked his Alberta counterpart, Jason Kenney, for a donation of medical supplies.

Just across the border, St. Lawrence County has 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one person is in hospital. The most cases are concentrated in two clusters – 16 in Massena and 16 in Potsdam. Another 14 are in Ogdensburg. The state crossed a somber threshold on Monday, exceeding 10,000 deaths. There were 671 deaths recorded on Easter Sunday.

Around 5.4 million Canadians are receiving money through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit with hundreds more claims waiting in the system.

With only two positive COVID-19 cases, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is cautiously looking at whether the province can start gradually reopening services. Moe believes social distancing is working because there are actually 300 cases of the virus, according to provincial health officials.

