Five more COVID-19 cases in region

BROCKVILLE – Another five cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed Monday in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, bringing the total number of positive cases to 20.

The latest ones are an additional health care worker at Almonte Country Haven in Mississippi Mills, where there were already four positive cases.

Another case has required hospitalization while the remaining three cases are people isolating at home.

The health unit is now sending out its lab confirmed cases daily at 2:30 p.m.