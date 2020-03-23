Prescott declares state of emergency

PRESCOTT – Town Mayor Brett Todd has declared a municipal state of emergency due to the “increasing impacts” of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The declaration means the Town of Prescott has additional powers to protect the health and safety of its citizens.

“I am very proud of the number of Prescott residents that have been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and are practicing social distancing and isolation as necessary, and just staying home, Todd said in a statement.

“But I am concerned about the minority of citizens who are not following guidelines to flatten the curve and stop the spread,” he said.

The mayor says the declaration shouldn’t incite alarm but should be seen as “a rallying call” to stem the spread of the virus.

There have been no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Leeds-Grenville and Lanark.