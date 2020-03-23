Brockville police can’t make people self-isolate during COVID-19 pandemic

BROCKVILLE – City police say they are powerless to get people to self-isolate as the region deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Currently there is no legislation that mandates self-isolation. As such, the Police do not have the ability to order people to do it,” the Brockville Police Service said in a statement Monday morning.

The only way that would happen in a legislative order from the local medical officer of health with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

Police are encouraging local businesses not to permit overnight camping and ask staff to screen customers before they enter their establishments.

The BPS says the “area where campers are staying upon their return to Canada is private property,” but they can only act if the property owners take action.

Pictures on social media shoe the local Brockville Walmart parking lot packed with camper trailers.

The BPS also has a COVID-19 liaison officer to work with local businesses.