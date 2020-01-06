Driver sought in wheelchair hit-and-run in Morrisburg

MORRISBURG – Police are looking for a vehicle that might have some front-end damage after a hit-and-run on County Road 2 in Morrisburg.

SD&G O.P.P. say a person in a motorized wheelchair was shuttling along a stretch of the road in the village between Pilot Way and Cassell Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 31) when they were hit.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There’s no description of the vehicle other than there might be damage to the headlight area from the collision.