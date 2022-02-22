School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – With ice pellets and freezing rain expected later today (Tuesday), some students are getting an extra long Family Day weekend.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

The French transportation consortium has also cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

The schools are open today for those who can get to class.

This is fifth weather related school bus cancellation of the season – the last cancellation was the Friday before the long weekend began.

A freezing rain warning has been is in effect since yesterday with some patchy freezing rain or ice pellets expected this morning and then up to 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) of freezing rain and ice pellets expected later today and tonight.