COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 22, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 15 deaths on Monday and nine deaths today associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,288.

There are 1,038 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 319 in the ICU (down five from Sunday) and 202 on a ventilator (down six from Sunday).

Ontario has administered 31,528,557 vaccine doses (27,642 more than Sunday), 11,969,223 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.