BNW Newsbrief – June 22 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Two men from Smiths Falls have been arrested after a raid by the OPP’s guns and gangs squad on Tuesday. Police say they seized cocaine, opioids, other drugs and over $5,000 cash after they searched an apartment complex on Pearl Street. A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man are facing drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

Forty-four communities in Leeds-Grenville are earmarked to receive high speed internet through a joint investment of $71 million by the federal and provincial governments. The money, announced last week, will be used by Bell Canada and Cogeco to hook up the service. The job should be done by the end of 2025 — a self-imposed government deadline for every Ontario community to have access to high speed.

A concerned citizen who called police is credited with saving a neighbour in distress. Gananoque police say the neighbour called Friday after hearing cries for help from a Stone Street South home. Officers were able to get into that home and found the person who needed medical help. “Thank you to the called who responded quickly, their actions helped a neighbour in need,” police said.

Police in Gananoque say they raised $860 during the recent Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics.