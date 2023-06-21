BNW Newsbrief – June 21 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Two area hospitals have received top-up funding for their operations. The province is providing $2.7 million to Brockville General Hospital and $709,000 to Kemptville District Hospital for a total of $3.4 million. It’s part of an $850 million Ontario government package this fiscal year to stabilize hospital operations.

Brockville’s Loaves and Fishes held a ribbon cutting yesterday for its new walk-in fridge during its annual general meeting. The community non-profit provides “pay-as-you-can” meals as well as a place for “friendship and hospitality.”

With the start of the summer swimming season weeks away, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will start water testing for E. coli bacteria. It will check 23 beaches and the first weekly results will be posted on the health unit website on June 30.

A Gananoque high school has created its own farm-to-table food business. Wicked Whisk is a project of students at Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School and involves various programs as a “cross-cirricular project” to deal with all aspects of the business. Some of the meal creations have been shared with local retirement homes and other schools.