BNW Newsbrief – June 19 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A Leeds County OPP officer has been sentenced to six years in prison and has been fired. Jason Redmond was convicted following a trial to sexually assaulting a woman and recording the act on his cell phone. The sentence was delivered in a Brockville courtroom Friday. Shortly after the verdict, the OPP released statement saying they “terminated” Redmond’s employment effective June 15. Redmond had been collecting a paycheque since 2015 when he was initially charged with other crimes.

Brockville police have picked up a 38-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants. Police say the warrants were for charges related to multiple break-ins. During a search of the accused, officers say they found a “large quantity of break and enter tools.” The man, who was not named, was held for a bail hearing.

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township has changed its total burn ban Friday to a partial ban. Campfires and outdoor appliances are allowed but all other burning is not allowed.

The Ontario Provincial Police say drivers are setting themselves up for “another notably tragic year on (OPP patrolled) roads.” One hundred fifty people have been killed so far this year, compared to 125 during the same period in 2022. Last year was a 16-year high for road related deaths at 359. The OPP say most of these deaths are due to “alarmingly poor and dangerous driving behaviours.”