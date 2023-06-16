BNW Newsbrief – June 16 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hoping to pair more tourists with baked goods. The government will launch Fresh Baked Adventures – a self-driving route of a dozen bakeries and seven cafes – on Wednesday. The creation following a tourism development strategy completed last year.
- The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation is hoping for another sellout year for its corporate golf tournament. Registration opened Wednesday. The event raised $44,000 in 2022. Money raised this year will go towards a CT scanner. Players tee off on July 25.
- A young person from Kemptville won the $1,000 grand prize for best overall film at the 8th annual MyView Youth Film Festival. “You’re Not Alone” was made by Emma Yakimovich. It’s a video teaching viewers how to cope with anxiety. The “I Love My Community” prize of $750 went to Aiden Knudson of Mallorytown. The awards were given out at the Brockville Arts Center on Wednesday (June 14).
- A former councillor from South Glengarry, east of Cornwall, has been hired as the head librarian for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry. Rebecca Luck starts were new job later this month.