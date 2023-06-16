BNW Newsbrief – June 16 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hoping to pair more tourists with baked goods. The government will launch Fresh Baked Adventures – a self-driving route of a dozen bakeries and seven cafes – on Wednesday. The creation following a tourism development strategy completed last year.

The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation is hoping for another sellout year for its corporate golf tournament. Registration opened Wednesday. The event raised $44,000 in 2022. Money raised this year will go towards a CT scanner. Players tee off on July 25.

A young person from Kemptville won the $1,000 grand prize for best overall film at the 8th annual MyView Youth Film Festival. “You’re Not Alone” was made by Emma Yakimovich. It’s a video teaching viewers how to cope with anxiety. The “I Love My Community” prize of $750 went to Aiden Knudson of Mallorytown. The awards were given out at the Brockville Arts Center on Wednesday (June 14).