BNW Newsbrief – June 13 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- The public school board trustee for Brockville and Augusta Township says a new Brockville school is an exciting project not just for the board but for Brockville residents. “I’m honoured to be a part of it,” Michael LaBonte said at Monday’s sod-turning for the Upper Canada board’s $30 million school at 556 King Street West. The one-storey school with capacity for 504 students should be open by September next year.
- North Grenville is ready to see pictures of resident’s flowers and gardens. The municipality is looking to score a Communities in Bloom designation from a judging panel later this year. The municipality’s photo contest is running through July 17.
- Gardens and flowers will once again greet tourists in the 1000 Islands Region. The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville launched its 9th annual 1000 Islands Rideau Canal Garden Adventures on Monday. Three new locations are included in the 13 locations across the region. It’s a self-drive tour available through September.