BNW Newsbrief – June 13 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The public school board trustee for Brockville and Augusta Township says a new Brockville school is an exciting project not just for the board but for Brockville residents. “I’m honoured to be a part of it,” Michael LaBonte said at Monday’s sod-turning for the Upper Canada board’s $30 million school at 556 King Street West. The one-storey school with capacity for 504 students should be open by September next year.

North Grenville is ready to see pictures of resident’s flowers and gardens. The municipality is looking to score a Communities in Bloom designation from a judging panel later this year. The municipality’s photo contest is running through July 17.