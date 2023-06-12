BNW Newsbrief – June 12 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- Ross Video has officially opened its $15 million company expansion in South Dundas. The live video production tech firm held a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the Iroquois building on Friday. The 55,000 square foot addition adds two production lines.
- A second suspect has been arrested after a cheque-based fraud in November. Police say cheques were stolen from a home while the suspects had been doing work. The first suspect was arrested in May. A 39-year-old Gananoque man was arrested on Saturday. He’s been charged with possession of stolen property, forgery and fraud. The victim lost over $12,500, according to the Gananoque Police Service.
- A Leeds-Grenville EMS paramedic response unit will be stationed in Westport at the fire hall starting next month. The PRU will be stationed for 12-hour shifts every day starting July 2, Mayor Robin Jones announced on her website. A paramedic response unit – a specially equipped sport utility vehicle — has all the supplies that an ambulances does but it can’t transport patients.
- Ryan Arbuthnot took the checkered flag at Brockville Speedway Saturday night for his third 358 modified win this season. Other winners were: Tyler Bushey – pro stocks, Xavier Andrews – sportsman, James Clarke – dirt mini stocks, Matt Prunner – novice sportsman.
- That’s something to smile about! The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign at two Kemptville locations during the month of May raised $16,994 for children’s mental health programs across North Grenville.