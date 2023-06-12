BNW Newsbrief – June 12 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Ross Video has officially opened its $15 million company expansion in South Dundas. The live video production tech firm held a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the Iroquois building on Friday. The 55,000 square foot addition adds two production lines.

A second suspect has been arrested after a cheque-based fraud in November. Police say cheques were stolen from a home while the suspects had been doing work. The first suspect was arrested in May. A 39-year-old Gananoque man was arrested on Saturday. He’s been charged with possession of stolen property, forgery and fraud. The victim lost over $12,500, according to the Gananoque Police Service.

A Leeds-Grenville EMS paramedic response unit will be stationed in Westport at the fire hall starting next month. The PRU will be stationed for 12-hour shifts every day starting July 2, Mayor Robin Jones announced on her website. A paramedic response unit – a specially equipped sport utility vehicle — has all the supplies that an ambulances does but it can’t transport patients.

Ryan Arbuthnot took the checkered flag at Brockville Speedway Saturday night for his third 358 modified win this season. Other winners were: Tyler Bushey – pro stocks, Xavier Andrews – sportsman, James Clarke – dirt mini stocks, Matt Prunner – novice sportsman.