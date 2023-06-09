BNW Newsbrief – June 9, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A federal offender who was the subject of a police warrant has been arrested in Kingston. Richard Flood, 46, had been missing since Monday, wanted for allegedly violating his parole. Flood is serving a nearly five year sentence for drug trafficking, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. He was arrested by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

Provincial police in Smiths Falls were conducting a search of an area near Cornelia Street West (County Road 43) and William Street West in the town Thursday. The criminal investigations branch is looking for evidence related “to an ongoing investigation” and that “no additional information will be provided.” Smiths Falls police were also helping with the search.

Developers of a subdivision in the north end of Brockville are hoping to add more homes. The number had been reduced for the Stirling Meadows Subdivision on Windsor Drive. But the developers want to rezone some lots to add more homes due to changes in demand in the housing market. Some neighbours are objecting to the proposal.

The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville will look at tackling homelessness a little differently. A new system, looking to reduce instead of manage the issue, will come to a committee of county council this fall. According to the county’s figures, there are just over 100 homeless in the region.