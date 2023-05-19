BNW Newsbrief – May 19, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township has appointed Angela Kelman as councillor for Ward 2. Kelman replaces Gordon Ohlke, who died on Feb. 22. The township says eight people applied for the position. Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says Kelman is a “longstanding resident” who “actively participates in many causes” in the community. Kelman was sworn in last night.

Local MP Michael Barrett will recognize the lifeguards and civilians involved in saving a 27-year-old woman from drowning at the YMCA swimming pool on April 2. A group of police officers, including Const. Breshawn Hamson, were given a commendation by the police board. Barrett will visit the pool this afternoon.

From paper to plastic. The Downtown Brockville Business Improvement Area is changing up its gift certificates to a gift card format. The BIA says it will eliminate shoppers losing some of their money if they don’t spend the entire amount or having to use the amount at one store. There are 75 businesses in the program. The BIA hopes to also extract shopper spending behaviour from the gift card program.

An eLearning teacher with the Upper Canada District School Board has won an award from the Ontario eLearning Consortium. Connie Boros is a Technology Enabled Learning and Teaching Contact teacher with the board. The UCDSB says the award recognizes Boros’ “exceptional dedication and contribution to advancing eLearning opportunities for students.”