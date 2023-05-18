BNW Newsbrief – May 18, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A man was in “stable” condition at hospital after a stabbing in Brockville Sunday night. City police say they were called to a home in the south end where they found the 40-year-old victim. Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd told Brockville Newswatch they are working on a couple of leads. “It wasn’t random. I do believe they (perpetrator and victim) have knowledge of one another,” Boyd said. Det. Jamie Garvin is handling the case – he can be reached at 613-342-0127 extension 4248.

Brockville first responders were able to rescue a suicidal woman from a creek near Gilmour Street Tuesday afternoon. “With a collaborated effort at the scene, the female was pulled from the creek,” police said, noting firefighters and paramedics helped in the rescue. The woman was being assessed at the Brockville General Hospital.

An inmate is back in custody after escaping the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston. OPP say 42-year-old Joshua Kohl was unaccounted for after a head count on Tuesday night. He was found yesterday afternoon by Kingston police near the prison, arrested and charged with being unlawfully at large. Kohl is serving time for second degree murder.

The Rotary Club of Brockville have started fundraising for the city’s newest park. Work on Reynolds Park on Water Street, along the St. Lawrence River, should start this summer. The Rotary Club is selling bricks that will be installed along the shore.