BNW Newsbrief – May 17, 2023

A private funeral service will be held tomorrow morning for Sgt. Eric Mueller. The OPP officer died last week after being shot during a disturbance call in Bourget, about 130 kilometers northeast of Brockville. The funeral is not open to the public but will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook under the @ontarioprovincialpolice pages. A procession from the funeral home in Rockland will begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Canadian Tire Center in Kanata.

A man is facing drug related charges after being found sleeping behind the wheel on a Saturday afternoon in a parking lot in North Grenville. After checking it out on May 13, OPP say one of their officers saw what they thought was open booze in the vehicle. A 52-year-old man from Jasper is charged with possession of meth, having cannabis and liquor readily available while behind the wheel and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

A section of King Street West will be closed later this month as the Downtown Brockville Business Improvement Area (BIA) looks to kick off the season. Spring into the Street runs Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include live art demos, art exhibitions and a street sale. The section of King Street West from Perth Street to Bethune Street will be closed to traffic.

The City of Brockville has refreshed its website. The Brockville.com site is now Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) compliant. “This was our main focus with the new site,” Executive Assistant Stephanie Dunbar told Brockville Newswatch. Northnet Media of Brockville scored the highest out of 23 submissions for the work. The cost to revamp the website was roughly $24,000.

Grenville County OPP are warning consumers to be careful as it’s the time of year when driveway sealers come knocking. They advise you should take a number of steps including asking for photo identification and to ask for references.

