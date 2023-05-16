BNW Newsbrief – May 16, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A North Grenville man is facing charges after OPP say they got calls about a pickup truck “all over the road” on County Road 43 Saturday night. Police eventually found the truck in a parking lot. A 60-year-old man is facing a number of drunk driving related charges and obstructing a police officer.

A 54-year-old Augusta Township man is accused of hitting his spouse with his car while the spouse was on a sidewalk in Prescott Saturday night. Police say the 49-year-old victim, who is from Prescott, was treated at hospital for minor injuries. The man is charged with operating a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Maple syrup producers in Leeds-Grenville will be able to tap into some financial aid for the less than perfect tapping conditions. Farm Credit Canada say it’s offering financial support to producers due to the “unfavourable change in temperature this spring” that shortened the season across Eastern Canada. FCC says production is way down compared to historical averages. Call 1-888-332-3301 for more information.

The CEO for Brockville General Hospital says there are fewer COVID-19 patients coming through their doors. Nick Vlacholias told a Brockville radio station they will be “changing our masking process” in the coming weeks and will “relax some of the masking policies we’ve had in place” since the pandemic began.