BNW Newsbrief – May 15, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- A funeral will be held Thursday in Ottawa for a police officer shot dead after responding to a disturbance call four days ago at a home in Bourget, about 130 kilometers northeast of Brockville. The service is at the Canadian Tire Center. Two other officers were also shot and are recovering. A 39-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
- Brockville police have charged a 27-year-old man after a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Parkedale Avenue Thursday night. Police say the man “indicated that he had a gun” before taking two bottles of hydromorphone and jumping into a taxi cab. Police tracked down the man in Mallorytown Landing after an extensive search with help from the OPP. He’s facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit robbery, making threats and transportation fraud. BPS say the accused had committed a similar robbery in Gananoque on the same day. No weapon was found.
- Water levels on Lake Ontario are reaching their seasonal peak while outflows on the St. Lawrence River are gradually increasing. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says it dealt with about a month’s worth rain – 90 millimeters or 3.5 inches – from April 27 to May 3. The board says water levels continue to decline with the dry weather.
- Brockville will put a half million dollars towards the redevelopment and expansion of Sherwood Park Manor. It comes after a delegation asked city council for a $1 million spend on the $41 million redevelopment of the long term care home on County Road 2 in the city’s east end. The spend will be spread out over five years or $100,000 per year.
- Dusting off the clubs could get a local golfer $10,000. The Rotary Club of the 1000 Islands received a donation from McDougall Insurance Brokers for a hole-in-one contest for the upcoming Rotary Club Classic on June 2 at the Prescott Golf Club. https://rotarybrockville.ca/