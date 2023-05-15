BNW Newsbrief – May 15, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A funeral will be held Thursday in Ottawa for a police officer shot dead after responding to a disturbance call four days ago at a home in Bourget, about 130 kilometers northeast of Brockville. The service is at the Canadian Tire Center. Two other officers were also shot and are recovering. A 39-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Brockville police have charged a 27-year-old man after a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Parkedale Avenue Thursday night. Police say the man “indicated that he had a gun” before taking two bottles of hydromorphone and jumping into a taxi cab. Police tracked down the man in Mallorytown Landing after an extensive search with help from the OPP. He’s facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit robbery, making threats and transportation fraud. BPS say the accused had committed a similar robbery in Gananoque on the same day. No weapon was found.

Water levels on Lake Ontario are reaching their seasonal peak while outflows on the St. Lawrence River are gradually increasing. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says it dealt with about a month’s worth rain – 90 millimeters or 3.5 inches – from April 27 to May 3. The board says water levels continue to decline with the dry weather.

Brockville will put a half million dollars towards the redevelopment and expansion of Sherwood Park Manor. It comes after a delegation asked city council for a $1 million spend on the $41 million redevelopment of the long term care home on County Road 2 in the city’s east end. The spend will be spread out over five years or $100,000 per year.