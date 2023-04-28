BNW Newsbrief – April 28, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- Brockville police seized a sword and a pellet gun among other items after a traffic stop on Kent Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Police arrested the driver – a 40-year-old man – after the 3 a.m. traffic stop. Police also seized contraband tobacco, crystal meth, fentanyl, a club with a strap and a machete. The man is charged with four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, drug possession and possession of break in tools.
- Flags at the Leeds and Thousand Islands Township offices are flying at half staff today for the National Day of Mourning. It’s a day devoted to remembering those killed and injured or suffering from a workplace related illness.
- Three Grenville County starter companies have received $1,000 each to grow their business. The money is from the Starter Company Plus program. The three are a North Grenville counselling firm devoted to psychotherapy in nursing, a Prescott heritage carpenter and a travel service agency in North Grenville. The program included training and business mentoring.
- Gananoque police have added a new officer to the force. Const. Rachel Nyran Scanlon was presented with her constable badge by Chief Scott Gee at a police board meeting on Tuesday.
- Officials with a Brockville area long term care home have asked Brockville council for financial help. The rebuild of Sherwood Park Manor on County Road 2 is expected to cost $41 million. Brockville is being asked to put $1 million toward the $5 million community part of the financial pie. No decisions have been made by city council.