BNW Newsbrief – April 28, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Brockville police seized a sword and a pellet gun among other items after a traffic stop on Kent Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Police arrested the driver – a 40-year-old man – after the 3 a.m. traffic stop. Police also seized contraband tobacco, crystal meth, fentanyl, a club with a strap and a machete. The man is charged with four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, drug possession and possession of break in tools.

Flags at the Leeds and Thousand Islands Township offices are flying at half staff today for the National Day of Mourning. It’s a day devoted to remembering those killed and injured or suffering from a workplace related illness.

Three Grenville County starter companies have received $1,000 each to grow their business. The money is from the Starter Company Plus program. The three are a North Grenville counselling firm devoted to psychotherapy in nursing, a Prescott heritage carpenter and a travel service agency in North Grenville. The program included training and business mentoring.

Gananoque police have added a new officer to the force. Const. Rachel Nyran Scanlon was presented with her constable badge by Chief Scott Gee at a police board meeting on Tuesday.