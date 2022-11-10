Hurricane Nicole’s remnants to reach Brockville area Friday

BROCKVILLE – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to reach the Brockville area Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area and says 20 to 50 millimeters of rain (0.8 to 2 inches) is expected from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

It says there could be flash flooding from downpours, reduced visibility in heavy rain and water could pond on area roads.

In Florida, Nicole is responsible for at least two deaths as the storm slammed into the east coast Thursday. Two people were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Orlando area. The storm also toppled some homes into the Atlantic Ocean.

Nicole is now a tropical storm.