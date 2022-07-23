Tentative deal reached for Gananoque casino workers

GANANOQUE – The doors of the casino in Gananoque will stay open this weekend.

The union representing casino workers and Great Canadian Gaming Corporation were able to reach a tentative agreement before the strike deadline at midnight Saturday.

Unifor spokesman Chris MacDonald says the contract, which has yet to be ratified, is a “step in the right direction” coming out of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Details of the deal will be released after ratification votes next week.

The union had said Friday that “most secondary issues” had been settled but the main issue of “monetary matters” was still being negotiated.

Unifor Local 1090 represents 1,500 employees at six Ontario casinos, including Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque.