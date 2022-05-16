Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday May 16, 2022

The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will end with its last report on Friday, May 20, 2022. We will continue to provide story coverage should there be significant developments.

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, May 16, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 18 deaths Friday, 11 Saturday and seven on Sunday to bring the total to 13,070. There are 1,024 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 151 in ICU (down 24 from Thursday) and 53 on a ventilator (down 22 from Thursday). Although PHO reported 1,564 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,286,468.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. May 13) is 3,816,273. The country has 40,169 deaths from the virus – 25 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,307 in British Columbia, 4,391 in Alberta, 1,342 in Saskatchewan, 1,847 in Manitoba, 13,034 in Ontario, 15,226 in Quebec, 406 in New Brunswick, 32 in PEI, 176 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 354 in Nova Scotia.

In its Friday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had six people in hospital (one fewer than Wednesday), three in the ICU (no change from Wednesday) and zero on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). The number of deaths to date is 104 (one more than Wednesday). There were 47 cases added since Wednesday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Sunday is 9,127. There are five lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (two fewer than Wednesday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 15 people in hospital Friday (two more than Thursday) with two in the ICU (one more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Thursday). There are eight institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 12.3 per cent (up 0.4 from Thursday) based on 187,648 tests (10 more than Thursday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Sunday is 15,750.

Vaccines: Ontario 33,056,135 (+28,144, last update May 15); EOHU 478,787 (last update May 13, +630 from previous update May 12); LGL 446,395 (LGL says doses in last week was 3,107, last update May 9).

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton), there were 223 new cases reported between Tuesday and Thursday last week. The number of active cases in the county is 328 with 10 people in hospital, three of which were admitted for COVID-19. The positivity rate in the county is 5.7 per cent compared to 7.2 for New York State. There have been 191 deaths to date. Just over 61 per cent of residents have two doses of vaccine.

