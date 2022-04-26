Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 26, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 26, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported two deaths Monday to bring the total to 12,736. There are 1,455 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 219 in ICU (up seven from the previous day) and 97 on a ventilator (up five from the previous day). Although PHO reported 2,028 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 1,244,186.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. April 25) is 3,699,170. The country has 38,783 deaths from the virus – 24 in the Yukon, 22 in the Northwest Territories, seven in Nunavut, 3,077 in British Columbia, 4,190 in Alberta, 1,295 in Saskatchewan, 1,774 in Manitoba, 12,734 in Ontario, 14,812 in Quebec, 378 in New Brunswick, 23 in PEI, 157 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 290 in Nova Scotia.

In its Monday report, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 17 people in hospital (six more than Friday), five in the ICU (no change from Friday) and zero on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 98 (no change from Friday). There were 158 cases added since Friday from limited testing. Local case numbers are updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region as of Monday is 8,476. There are six lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (one more than Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had 11 people in hospital Monday (five fewer than Friday) with two in the ICU (two fewer than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 226 (no change from Friday). There are 12 institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Friday). Test positivity from limited testing in high-risk populations is 16.1 per cent (no change from Friday) based on 186,899 tests (87 more than Friday). Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case total for the region as of Monday is 15,290.

Vaccines: Ontario 32,601,763 (+8,625, last update April 25); EOHU 470,987 (last update April 25, +1,114 from previous update April 22); LGL 435,759 (3,782 more than the previous week, last update April 19).

