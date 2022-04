MALLORYTOWN – A man has died after being pinned under a piece of farm equipment on a property west of Mallorytown Friday afternoon.

Leeds County OPP say the victim, who was alone, was trapped underneath an agricultural sprayer that had been attached to a farm tractor.

Marcus Claessen, 66, of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and forensic experts as well as the chief coroner’s office are investigating.